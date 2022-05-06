Corps commander meets people in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander 11 Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed accompanied by GOC 07 Division Major-General Naeem Akhtar visited Dattakhel Bazaar in North Waziristan on Eidul Fitr.

A press release said they mixed up with the people present at the bazaar and congratulated them on the festival. The corps commander discussed regional issues with the business community, elders and youth.

According to the spokesperson for the district administration, they assured the people that they have been working on the renovation of Dattakhel Bazaar, power issues, the establishment of a degree college, construction of Dattakhel to Alora Mandi road, the establishment of a border market in Alora Mandi and other issues to be resolved on a priority basis.

The corps commander also visited Dattakhel tehsil and the police station. The press release said the people appreciated the efforts of the corps commander and termed the pro-people policies of the state institutions as an important step for the development and prosperity of the region.