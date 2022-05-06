 
Friday May 06, 2022
Peshawar

One stabbed after political argument

By Bureau report
May 06, 2022

PESHAWAR: A political worker was injured when stabbed allegedly by a member of the rival party after an exchange of harsh words in Phandu village on Eid day.

A police official said one Nasir allegedly attacked Sajjad, a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after the two exchanged arguments over political issues.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital. The police arrested one person.

