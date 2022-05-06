One stabbed after political argument

PESHAWAR: A political worker was injured when stabbed allegedly by a member of the rival party after an exchange of harsh words in Phandu village on Eid day.
A police official said one Nasir allegedly attacked Sajjad, a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after the two exchanged arguments over political issues.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital. The police arrested one person.
