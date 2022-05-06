Families throng recreational spots on Eid

Rawalpindi: The festivities on the third day of Eidul Fitr continued as people on Thursday thronged recreational places and picnic spots to celebrate Eid.

In the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, people are visiting their relatives, parks, and other picnic places to enjoy pleasant weather. Several picnic spots like Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine garden, Ayub national park, Double road park Rawalpindi, Family park Commercial markets Satellite Town Rawalpindi, Jinnah park, and other parks received a huge number of visitors. Girls were seen swinging at the parks while children were screaming on merry-go-rounds and the adults were exuberant to see smiles on the faces of their children. A large number of people were also seen travelling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant, particularly on Eid days. The parks in Rawalpindi were specially decorated to make them attractive for the visitors. The residents of Rawalpindi city and adjoining areas on Wednesday and Thursday thronged different parks to enjoy the second and third day of Eidul Fitr as the families along with children were seen at the city parks and picnic spots and there was also a rush at restaurants to enjoy dishes of different kinds. Having spent the first day of Eid on Tuesday on the ritual exercise of greeting relatives, friends, and near and dear ones, the citizens were seen flocking to several picnic spots and parks.

The families visiting the parks of the city complained that overcharging, sale of substandard food items, and non-availability of quality products were the main causes of concern. The vendors took full benefit of the situation as the concerned authorities failed to control the quality and rates of the commodities rather there was no check and balance in this regard and the shopkeepers were given free hand. The citizens demanded of the authorities to take action against the violators and those fleecing the tourists. “The food items being offered at the canteen were tantamount to fleecing and the children were being robbed off their Eid is at different parts,” said Mushtaq a visitor at Ayub Park. A special control room had also been set up at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi which is working round the clock to cope with any emergency situation.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the departments concerned particularly Police, City Traffic Police (CTP), and Rescue-1122 to remain alert during Eidul Fitr holidays to ensure security and provide maximum relief to the citizens. The Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to pay more attention to parks and other public places besides setting up special posts at various points by Rescue-1122 to avoid any untoward incident.