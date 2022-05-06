World Firefighters Day marked: Rescue 1122 provides services in 23,000 fire incidents

PESHAWAR: International Firefighters' Day (May 4) was observed at the provincial headquarters of Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 Director-General Dr Khatir Ahmed, who was the chief guest on the occasion, paid tribute to all firefighters including those from Rescue 1122. He distributed cash and commendation certificates to the excelling professional personnel.

Firefighters are considered heroes all over the world, Dr Khatir Ahmed said, adding, “During the fire, everyone runs away while these personnel run towards the fire.” He said Rescue 1122 has well-equipped and well-educated firefighters, Dr Khatir Ahmed said.

The director-general said Rescue 1122 is equipped with state-of-the-art fire fighting vehicles and equipment as Rescue 1122 has so far provided services in more than 23,000 fire incidents.