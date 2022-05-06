17 children injured as swing collapses in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: At least 17 children sustained injuries when a swing collapsed in Sarbandki Park, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that two persons had been arrested as they had installed the boat-shaped swing without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the relevant department.

He said the arrested persons were responsible for the incident as more children were boarded into the swing than the capacity due to which it collapsed all of a sudden. The official said that legal action would be taken against the responsible persons. Eyewitnesses said that the swing broke and fell down when it was full to capacity during swinging.

The personnel of Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured children to the District Headquarters Hospital, Miranshah. Most of the injured were discharged after providing the medical first aid at the local hospital while five were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of severe injuries. The local people said that most of the children and youths in the tribal district used to come to the Sarbandki Park to celebrate Eid or other opportunities of enjoyment.