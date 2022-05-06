Shehbaz resorted to bootlicking for coming into power: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that he and former prime minister Imran Khan were aware of the “meetings” PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif held in London.
“The imported government was imposed with a majority in the National Assembly after Shehbaz Sharif resorted to bootlicking,” Rashid said during an interaction with the journalists in Rawalpindi.
The Awami Muslim League chairman said that the “imported” government would fall if PMLQ leader Chaudhry Saalik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema or a few members from BAP, MQMP or GDA were to detach themselves from it.
“This government came into power with a two-vote majority,” he said. He further stated that institutions alone shouldn’t be blamed and asked those who are holding the establishment responsible for Imran Khan’s ouster should stop doing so.
