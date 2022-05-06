Use of Pak airspace: PTI govt concluded agreement with US, charges Marriyum





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday waved a report regarding the final agreement between then PTI government and the US regarding use of Pak airspace, which was posted by mistake by PTI’s Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, attributing it to the incumbent government.



During her news conference here, she noted Fawad had referred to the report of October 21, 2021, according to which, an agreement was finalised between the then PTI government and the US about the use of Pak airspace. “And, at that time, this coterie was in government, whereas Shireen Mazari and Fawad posted this report of their rule and they said ‘they would not let this government to sign the agreement’.”

The minister wished that at least they should have seen the date mentioned on the report.Earlier, Fawad posted the US report and an image of drone on is Twitter account, totally ignoring the date and year mentioned in it and warned that the PTI would not let signing of such an agreement with any external power, which would undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He also cautioned in his tweet that if any attempt was made to start talks on such agreement, then the entire nation would hold agitation against it. The report, which he posted, mentioned Pakistan and US were nearing the agreement on use of Pak airspace.

In another tweet, Fawad grilled the government on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE and claimed their hope of receiving financial support could not be realised. He also wrote that inflation was at the highest level of the last three years while the utility stores were practically closed down and the economy was being run without a driver.Fawad claimed the temporary government had few days left in office.