Saiful Muluk Road reopens after six months of closure

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) cleared the Saiful Muluk road to traffic after six months of its closure on Thursday.

“We have cleared the road of snow and restored it to the traffic and now tourists can visit this historic place,” Muzammil Khan, the KDA’s environmental inspector, told reporters.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan and Lake road, were blocked after the Kaghan valley received the first snowfall in October last year.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road had already been cleared to traffic beyond Batakundi last month and now that artery leading to Saiful Muluk Lake is reopened to traffic. The tourists, visiting Kaghan valley to spend the Eid holidays, rushed to Lake Saiful Muluk after the KDA machines cut the glacier, clearing the way for traffic.

“A meeting, chaired by the deputy commissioner before the Eidul Fitr, had decided to clear the Lake road and machinery to cut the glacier,” Khan said. Assistant Commissioner Balakot, Saddam Hussain Memon, paid a visit to Naran, the commercial hub of the Kaghan valley, and checked the deployment of traffic wardens at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and in the city.

“We have put heavy machinery standby at the landslides prone areas along with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in the entire valley for the safety of tourists and clear it in case mudslides take place,” Memon told reporters.