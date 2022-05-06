Eid celebrated without Covid-19 restrictions in Punjab cities

BAHAWALPUR: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal here. Eid prayers were offered at 780 Eidgahs, mosques, Imambargahs and open places in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts amid strict security measures adopted by the respective district police departments. As many as 1,500 police personnel and officers had been deployed in Bahawalpur district and more than 1,250 police personnel and officers had been deployed in Bahawalnagar district for the security of Eidgahs, mosques, Imambargahs and open places.

In Bahawalpur, the biggest Eid congregation was held at Markazi Eidgah Milad Chowk. In Bahawalnagar district, the main Eid congregation was held at Markazi Eidgah. Eid congregations were also held at Uch Sharif, Ahmadpur East, Yazman, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur, Haroonabad, Faqirwali, Chishtian, Minchanabad, Fort Abbas and many other big and small towns of the region in peaceful atmosphere.

FAISALABAD: People celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour in the district. The district administration had made comprehensive administrative and security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. After the Eid prayer, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited Old Age Home and met senior citizens. He presented Eid greetings and gifts to them. ACs Umar Maqbool and Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, In-Charge Rabia Khalid and others were also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner asked about the health of the elderly people. He also asked them about the facilities being provided to them. He appealed to the young generation to give due respect to their parents and give them their rights so that they could not come to these centres. Later, the deputy commissioner went to Darul Aman and gave Eid gifts to the inmate women. He also checked the available facilities at centre for the women.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited different wards of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and presented Eid gifts to the patients, which were arranged by the Heart Saver Foundation.

The deputy commissioner also visited the SOS village on Canal road and met the children and asked them to focus on their education. He also checked the facilities available for the children at the SOS Village.

LALAMUSA: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal, enthusiasm and fervour without any COVID-19 restrictions after a gap of two years.

The largest congregation was held at Markazi Eidgah. The people from different walks of life, including politicians, offered Eid prayer at the Markazi Eidgah. Prayers were offered for the unity of Muslims and for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine. Prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of the motherland. The Ulema highlighted the philosophy and significance of Eidul Fitr in their sermons.