WSSP concludes Eidul Fitr operation

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) concluded Eidul Fitr operation on Thursday by providing municipal services in three shifts to provide clean environment and drinking water to masses.

The company also formed special teams and kept them on standby to cope with emergency situations during rain. It devised a sanitation plan and cancelled leaves of its selected operation staff in all of five zones, said a communique, adding, the staff cleared all garbage dumps prior to Eid.

“Though vehicles are maintained regularly, those allocated for Eid operation was especially repaired, washed and overhauled on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir,” it added.

As many as 2500 sanitary workers were on duty during Eid who used 230 small or big vehicles to collect and transport the waste to transfer stations. Besides, 550 water supply staff were also present on duty.

Leaves of officials in the complaint cell were also cancelled who would register complaints and forward them to concerned zonal officials. All complaints' response time was less than seven hours.

WSSP cleaned major mosques, Eidgah and places allocated for Eid prayer as well as adjacent localities used limes after picking garbage dumps for disinfection. Keeping in view the rain forecast, the company formed teams and deputed them at hotspots to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater on roads and streets.

Not a single incident of inundation and flooding was reported in the city when it rained. Dr Nasir and General Manager (operations) Riaz Ahmad Khan, zonal managers and managers monitored the situation.

The chief executive officer distributed sweets and juices among the sanitary staff and paid tribute for their commitment and devotion with their duties. "We all acknowledge your services. You are duty on a day when others are celebrating Eid with their families and we salute you for this sacrifice," he said.

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) disposed of 680 tonnes of waste during the three days. The waste disposal operation was started from Chand Raat and continued till the 3rd day of Eid.