Govt commission to probe foreign plot charges

Marriyum addressing a press conference in Islamabad on May 5, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said the government had decided to form a commission of inquiry to expose Imran Khan’s claims about a foreign conspiracy to dislodge his government, alleging that the former prime minister was levelling allegations only to protect Farah Gogi, his benamidar for amassing crores of rupees.

Speaking here at a news conference, the minister asserted that the allegations being levelled by Imran Khan were in fact part of a ‘Rescue Gogi Movement’ and so were a series of public meetings announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). About the government decision, she explained that the terms of reference regarding the commission would be presented before the cabinet meeting. Marriyum said that the allegations by Imran Khan had caused irreparable harm to the country.

Referring to what she called the ongoing spectacle (tamasha), the minister said the government had decided to form a commission, which would hold an inquiry impartially, independently and transparently, and that its findings would be made public and action would be taken against those to be named in the report.



Such an impeccable person would be appointed as the head of the commission that none would be able to raise an objection and not even the coterie of plotters. She alleged the conspiracy, which Imran was trying to project, was in fact the era of loot and plunder from 2018 to 2022, as 44 bank accounts were opened during this period and over Rs840 million had been transferred in these accounts so far, which has been identified.

She continued that majority of the accounts were opened in the name of Farah Gogi in Punjab and there was a story of 19 vehicles, 200 kanals of land transactions in Gujranwala and at Ring Road besides the Al-Qadir University, regretting that by using the name of Madina state and giving lectures on spiritualism, the shameless coterie looted the people and sold out Kashmir and the foreign policy.

The minister wondered how it was claimed that a letter was received on March 8, and then their representative arrived but the communication was waved in a public meeting on March 27. She said now those waving that fake ‘letter’ would be held accountable in the public court. She reminded Imran Khan that his allies, including MQM, GDA, BAP and 23 MNAs of his own party, had already left him, and the public representatives in the assembly had rejected his party’s government.

She claimed that Imran’s mantra of conspiracy would not last any more and the saga of levelling baseless allegations must be put to an end now. She again said those mentioned in the commission’s findings would be taken to task as per law.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking all possible steps to rectify things and within two weeks, people were getting cheap flour and sugar, contrary to high inflation and skyrocketing prices of commodities during the PTI government, which had sowed economic mines through its flawed and anti-people policies. She added that those who committed economic terrorism were now lamenting their incompetence.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday rejected the government’s decision of forming a commission of inquiry outright and insisted that a commission should be formed under the independent judiciary, which should telecast its proceedings live.

PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, during his news conference along with party’s Information Secretary Farrukh Habib and spokesperson Hammad Azhar, said that the PTI would accept only a commission formed by the independent judiciary and which should hold open proceedings.

The PTI leader wondered what could be worse than the fact that the country’s sovereignty was eroded and what else could be more important for the judiciary than to look into this case. “If no commission is to be formed, as per our demand, then people will take the matter into their own hands and lakhs of them will come to Islamabad for real independence of the country,” he cautioned. He contended that come what may, they would not allow any compromise on national sovereignty and emphasised that for this commission, Imran had written a letter to the President and Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Fawad claimed that the conspiracy was hatched after Imran Khan said ‘absolutely not’ and that culminated in the removal of PTI government and installation of an ‘imported’ government of corrupt coterie of politicians.

Regarding Marriyum Aurangzeb’s allegations against Farah Gogi, the friend of Imran Khan’s wife, Fawad Ch said the ‘imported’ government was only levelling allegations as it had failed to file any legal case against her.

He also came down hard on the government’s economic policies and alleged that the national economy was being run without a driver. He added that despite being such a crucial sector, no minister was hitherto appointed as energy minister even after the passage of three weeks. “The appointments on ministerial posts are being made on the basis of money,” he alleged.

The PTI leader continued that the call for the Islamabad march would be given after May 20, claiming the present ‘imported’ government was in office for just a few weeks. He cautioned it was possible people might make their way into the corridors of power. He reminded that on May 14, the mandatory 30 days will be completed to decide the fate of dissident lawmakers and added that if the Election Commission decided the fate of 25 legislators, then the government in Punjab would go home.

“Their government (in Punjab) is surviving because the Election Commission is yet to make a decision on the dissident lawmakers. The Election Commission should decide this matter early,” he emphasized.