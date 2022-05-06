 
Friday May 06, 2022
10,000 fled northern Iraq fighting

By AFP
May 06, 2022

Dohuk, Iraq: More than 10,000 people have fled fighting between the Iraqi army and Yazidi fighters affiliated with Turkey’s banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an official from Iraq’s Kurdistan region said on Thursday.

