Friday May 06, 2022
Palestinians lose court battle

By AFP
May 06, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli civil rights groups on Thursday denounced a High Court decision that approved the illegal eviction of roughly 1,000 Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone. Residents of eight villages had been in court for around 20 years fighting Israeli government efforts to evict them.

