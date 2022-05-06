 
Friday May 06, 2022
World

Depp struck Amber Heard

By AFP
May 06, 2022

Washington: Amber Heard testified on Thursday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp slapped and kicked her on an airplane after accusing her of having an affair with her co-star James Franco. "I felt embarrassed," Heard told the jury hearing the multi-million dollar defamation suit filed against her by Depp. "It was the first time that anything like that had happened in front of somebody."

