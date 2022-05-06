 
Friday May 06, 2022
US intel helped Ukraine target Russian generals: NYT

By AFP
May 06, 2022

Washington: Intelligence provided by the United States has helped the Ukrainian military target several Russian generals since Moscow’s invasion, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Citing multiple senior US officials, the newspaper said that of the approximately dozen Russian generals killed by Ukrainian forces, "many" had been targeted with the help of US intelligence.

