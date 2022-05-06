 
Friday May 06, 2022
Europe police bust up huge money-laundering ring

By AFP
May 06, 2022

The Hague: Police in Spain have arrested three German fugitives suspected of operating a massive money-laundering system for criminal gangs, Europol said on Thursday. "The suspects are believed to have run a shadow banking system which processed hundreds of millions of euros of criminal transactions isolated from any oversight mechanisms governing the legal financial system," Europol said.

