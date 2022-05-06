Europe police bust up huge money-laundering ring

The Hague: Police in Spain have arrested three German fugitives suspected of operating a massive money-laundering system for criminal gangs, Europol said on Thursday. "The suspects are believed to have run a shadow banking system which processed hundreds of millions of euros of criminal transactions isolated from any oversight mechanisms governing the legal financial system," Europol said.
Baghdad: One person died in Iraq and more than 5,000 were treated in hospitals on Thursday for respiratory ailments...
Elad, Israel: At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad as the Jewish state...
Dohuk, Iraq: More than 10,000 people have fled fighting between the Iraqi army and Yazidi fighters affiliated with...
London: Local and regional elections were being held across the UK on Thursday that could prove historic in Northern...
Vatican City: Pope Francis, who has suffered from pain in his knee, used a wheelchair for the first time at a public...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli civil rights groups on Thursday denounced a High Court decision that approved the illegal...
Comments