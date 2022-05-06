 
Friday May 06, 2022
World

Spymaster

By AFP
May 06, 2022

Madrid: Spain’s top spymaster was grilled behind closed doors by lawmakers on Thursday over mobile phone hacking revelations that have roiled the country’s fragile coalition government. Paz Esteban, the first woman to head Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, appeared before a parliamentary committee for questioning over the affair which has dominated headlines for days.

