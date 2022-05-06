 
World

Osman Kavala

By AFP
May 06, 2022

Strasbourg, France: Turkey "deliberately destroyed" its chances of joining the EU by jailing Osman Kavala, a critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the European Parliament said on Thursday. MEPs adopted a nonbinding resolution strongly condemning the life sentence court last week handed to Kavala on charges of trying to topple the government.

