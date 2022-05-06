Sydney: A refugee held for eight years in Australia’s hardline immigration system earned a finalist spot in the nation’s top art prize on Thursday -- for a self-portrait he painted with a toothbrush. For artist Mostafa Azimitabar, a Kurd who fled persecution in Iran, the honour came just over a year after he was released from one of Australia’s notorious immigration hotels.

He told AFP a finalist berth for the Archibald -- a portrait prize worth $72,192, which has been awarded to some of Australia’s most esteemed artists -- was "one of the best moments of my life".