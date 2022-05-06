Sydney: A refugee held for eight years in Australia’s hardline immigration system earned a finalist spot in the nation’s top art prize on Thursday -- for a self-portrait he painted with a toothbrush. For artist Mostafa Azimitabar, a Kurd who fled persecution in Iran, the honour came just over a year after he was released from one of Australia’s notorious immigration hotels.
He told AFP a finalist berth for the Archibald -- a portrait prize worth $72,192, which has been awarded to some of Australia’s most esteemed artists -- was "one of the best moments of my life".
Baghdad: One person died in Iraq and more than 5,000 were treated in hospitals on Thursday for respiratory ailments...
Elad, Israel: At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad as the Jewish state...
Dohuk, Iraq: More than 10,000 people have fled fighting between the Iraqi army and Yazidi fighters affiliated with...
London: Local and regional elections were being held across the UK on Thursday that could prove historic in Northern...
Vatican City: Pope Francis, who has suffered from pain in his knee, used a wheelchair for the first time at a public...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli civil rights groups on Thursday denounced a High Court decision that approved the illegal...
Comments