‘Top Gun’ gets ‘evolution’

San Diego: It has been 36 years since Tom Cruise donned his aviators, jumped into a fighter jet and ascended Hollywood’s A-list with "Top Gun" -- and, finally, a sequel is about to land.

"I was a little slow -- sometimes I’m a little slow," Cruise joked to AFP at the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick," held aboard a retired US aircraft carrier in San Diego on Wednesday. Slow is not usually a word associated with Cruise, arguably the world’s biggest movie star, who landed via helicopter onto a red carpet that was rolled across the USS Midway’s sprawling top deck for the occasion.