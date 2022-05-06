Swedish trial: Disgraced surgeon defends transplants

Stockholm: An Italian surgeon once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery but now charged with assault told a Swedish court on Thursday the experimental procedures were the result of "teamwork" and that he just wanted to save lives.

Paolo Macchiarini won praise in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, while he was a surgeon at Stockholm’s Karolinska University Hospital. The experimental procedure was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine.

But allegations soon emerged that the procedure had been carried out on at least one person who had not been critically ill at the time of the surgery. Together with his colleagues, Macchiarini, 63, performed a total of eight such transplants between 2011 and 2014 -- three in Sweden in 2011 and 2012, and five in Russia.

The three patients in Sweden died, though the deaths have not been directly linked to the surgeries. Last week, prosecutors spent three days arguing that the surgeries in Sweden constituted assault, or alternatively bodily harm due to negligence, as Macchiarini disregarded "science and proven experience."

The surgeon addressed the court for the first time on Thursday. "I have been silent all these years, and it’s because my lawyers said to do so. Because we believe that the only judgement that is right should come from a legal court," Macchiarini said in an opening statement.

Macchiarini insisted several times that the transplants were an alternative decided upon after all other options had been excluded -- what he referred to as a "Plan B". Macchiarini’s lawyer, Bjorn Hurtig, meanwhile insisted that the surgeries were the result of "teamwork" and had been discussed with other senior colleagues.

"Paolo Macchiarini was not alone in planning and making decisions," Hurtig told the court, presenting medical notes and references to conferences where the transplants were discussed.