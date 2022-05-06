Overweight men more likely to die from prostate cancer!

Paris: Every 10 centimetres (four inches) on a man’s waist increases his risk of dying from prostate cancer by seven percent, according to a new study on Thursday -- the largest ever conducted on a possible link between obesity and the disease.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and the fourth most common overall, according to the World Health Organisation, but its relationship to obesity remains unclear.

To get a better idea of the size of the risk, researchers examined all the relevant studies published on the subject so far, which covered 2.5 million men, and analysed new data on more than 200,000 men in the UK.

With each five-point increase in body mass index (BMI), the risk of dying from prostate cancer rose by 10 percent, according to the study published in the journal BMC Medicine.

Aurora Perez-Cornago, a nutritional epidemiologist at Oxford University who led the research, said that if men shaved five points off of their BMI, there would be 1,300 fewer deaths from the cancer every year in the UK alone.

"The key message is: please, men, maintain a healthy weight," she told AFP. Previous research had suggested that stomach fat could be "more important for aggressive prostate cancer" than overall weight, the study said.