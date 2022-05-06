17 outlaws held

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws including thieves, snatcher gangs involved in numerous criminal activities from different areas of the city, and recovered looted cash, valuables, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, a Bani Gala police team headed by SHO Bani Gala Rasheed Ahmed along with other officials arrested four accused involved in numerous criminal activities by using human and intelligence sources. The accused were identified as Muhammad Umar, Tanzeel Ahmed, Raees Khan, and Aneel. The police team also recovered looted cash and items worth Rs7,50,000 from their possession.

Likewise, a PS Sabzi Mandi police team headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with other officials arrested four members of a thief gang. The accused were identified as Muhammad Tanveer, Alam Zeb, Shah Ali, and Arif. Police also recovered 14 batteries from their possession. The accused were involved in stealing car batteries standing outside houses.

Similarly, a Koral Police team headed by SHO Koral Azeem Minhas along with other officials arrested three accused involved in criminal activities. The accused were identified as Mohsin Ali, Kamran, and Abdul Wahab. Police recovered a stolen bike, clothes worth Rs200,000, and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, a Golra police team headed by SHO Golra Nadeem Tahir along with other officials arrested two accused namely Hassan Raza and Muhammad Ramazan during snap checking. One 30 bore pistol and a dagger were recovered from their possession. The accused were shifted to the police station. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in looting ladies at gunpoint.

Different cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell during a massive crackdown against bike lifters held a four-member bike-lifting gang and recovered 27 stolen bikes, a police spokesperson said.

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police arrested four members of a bike lifters gang involved in numerous motorcycle lifting incidents and recovered 27 stolen bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Zafran, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Shahzad, and Noroz Khan. The gang was involved in lifting bikes from parking areas of hospitals and universities and selling after tempering engine and chassis numbers.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to 33 bike lifting incidents in different areas of Islamabad. The recovered bikes will be handed over to the rightful owners after completing the legal process.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the overall performance of AVLC police teams and further ordered them to intensify the crackdown in their respective areas. He further said that “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.