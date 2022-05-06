COVID-19 history in Pindi district

Rawalpindi : Not a single case of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the average positivity rate of the infection was recorded as 0.21 per cent in the first four days of May had been calculated as 6.15 per cent on average in the whole history of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi, from March 1, 2020, to May 4, 2022.

According to Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Faiza Kanwal, a total of 46,557 patients were reported positive for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district from March 1, 2020, to May 4, 2022, of which 45,212 patients had recovered while as many as 1,764 patients died of the illness in Rawalpindi district including 1333 patients belonging to the district and 431 patients from other districts of the country.

She said a total of 13 active cases were there in the district on Thursday though none of the patients was hospitalized. All the 13 patients including four patients from cantonment board areas, one each from Tehsil Kahuta and Tehsil Taxila, four from Potohar Town, and three from Rawal Town were in home isolation.

She said the average positivity rate of COVID-19 for the last two years, one month, and four days has been recorded as 6.15 per cent. The average positivity in January this year was recorded as 9.38 per cent, in February this year 4.38 per cent while for 31 days in March this year, the average positivity turned out to be 0.56 per cent and in April, it dropped down to 0.26 per cent, said Dr. Faiza.