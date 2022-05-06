Shehroze summits Kangchenjunga

KARACHI: Pakistan's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on Thursday summited "Kangchenjunga" in Nepal, the third highest mountain in the world at 8,586 meters.
Shehroze is the third youngest in the world and first from Pakistan to climb "Kangchenjunga".
Shehroze said in a post on his official Twitter account that he had summitted Kangchenjunga 8586m in Nepal at 3:05 pm PST. Youngest in the World! First-ever #Pakistani to raise Green Flag Ma Sha Allah."
On May 6 last year, the 20-year-old became the youngest Pakistani to scale Everest — the world's highest peak. He summited K2 — the second highest mountain in the world — on July 27. At the age of 11, he climbed the 3,885-metre-high Makra Peak.
