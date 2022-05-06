Murray forced to miss Djokovic clash in Madrid

MADRID: Former world number one Andy Murray has been forced to pull out of his match against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Masters on Thursday, the tournament organisers said.

“Unfortunately Andy Murray is ill and is not in a position to play,” the organisers said.

It would have been the 37th meeting between Murray and current world number one Djokovic, but the first since they played each other in the Doha final in January 2017.

Djokovic now moves directly into a quarter-final against either last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Murray has been beset by injury problems in recent years, especially to his hip, and is now ranked 78th in the world.