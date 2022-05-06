Camp for West Indies series from third week of May

LAHORE: Pakistan’s training camp for the ODI series against West Indies will commence from the third week of May.

According to a PCB official, a meeting of the team management, PCB’s Department International and Chief Selector will take place after the Eid holidays. The meeting will decide the strategy for future activities of the men in green.

Meanwhile, the players involved in county championship in England have been directed to report by June 2.

The foreign coaching staff of the national team will arrive in Lahore in the second week of May. The foreign coaching staff had gone on leave after the home series against Australia.

Pakistan will host West Indies for a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi. The matches are scheduled on June 8, 10 and 12.