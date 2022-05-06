Pakistan’s European tour ends with mixed results

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team heads home following the European tour that concluded with mixed fortunes. The Green-shirts won the opening match against Spain decisively 4-1 but lost the second 5-3.

The two contrasting results depict the Pakistan players’ lack of international exposure. The same happened against Holland where they were seen beating the host country fair and square in the tour opener before losing the next day.

“We lost the last match of the European tour against Spain 5-3. We played good hockey, and created many opportunities. Players were fit but not fresh. Spain were more effective in the second test. No rest and less recovery time in between matches did not help us,” Pakistan team head coach Siegfried Aikman, said in his Twitter message at the end of the tour.

He further said: “One can see our team growing, playing modern hockey and creating a lot against better teams. We had a great trip, learned a lot, and invested in our talent . . . Experience in high-performance hockey is a must.”

The head coach thanked Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for enabling the team to take this trip.

“Some circles even had gone on to doubt our opponents’ abilities. It is easy to make lots of noise sitting far away without seeing our work and doubting our sincerity,” Aikman said in another tweet.

In the first match against Spain on Tuesday, Pakistan played an excellent game, giving no opportunity to the hosts to even match the quality of the game put on display by the visitors.

The find of the European tour, Rizwan Ali, scored the first goal for Pakistan in the first quarter of the game through a short corner. Mubashir doubled the lead in the second quarter with Ijaz Ali netting the field goal for Pakistan in the third quarter.

At the end of the first half, Pakistan had a three-goal lead over Spain. Pakistan’s Roman scored the fourth goal in the last quarter before Spain made it 4-1.

In the second match, the hosts fully utilised Pakistan’s restlessness by making a barrage of inroads into the Green-shirts’ defense and were 3-0 up at the end of the second quarter.

Mubashir and Rizwan Ali banged home two consecutive goals on penalty corners to reduce the margin. Rana Waheed made it 3-3, netting a field goal. However, there was no let-off from Spain who managed two more goals in the last quarter to manage a 5-3 win.

Pakistan squad following a short transit stay in Turkey is due to arrive in Pakistan in a wee hour on May 6. Following a few days’ rest, the national team will assemble in Lahore on May 10 to start a short training camp before heading for Jakarta (Indonesia) for the all-important Asia Cup which determines Pakistan’s fate for the World Cup, to be held in India at the start of 2023.