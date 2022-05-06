Real fight back from the brink to stun City

MADRID: Real Madrid added another mind-boggling comeback to the club’s long history of magical European nights on Wednesday but the revival against Manchester City may prove to be less about the past and more about the future.

Karim Benzema scored the winning penalty in extra-time to take his tally to 10 goals in six Champions League knock-out games, an astonishing record not least because of the stage, the class of opponent and the weight of his contributions.

Against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and City, it was a goal by Benzema that sent Madrid through.

There was also Luka Modric, the 36-year-old who for long spells was again the most influential player on the pitch, and Thibaut Courtois, whose left-footed save to deny Jack Grealish in the 87th minute felt inconsequential at the time, but within minutes became transformative.

In the 90th minute, Rodrygo levelled the game and in the 91st, he levelled the tie.

Many would circle Benzema, Modric and Courtois as Madrid’s most important players this season, the trio delivering in the biggest games and most definitive moments, all of them fundamental to Madrid dominating La Liga and now booking a meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League final.

But when the final whistle blew at the Santiago Bernabeu, before the substitutes ran on and the hugging and dancing began, only Courtois was still playing. Modric had departed in the 75th minute, Benzema in the 105th.

Standing next to them among the cluster of players on the bench were Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao, all among Madrid’s most distinguished players, all of them substituted by Carlo Ancelotti.

On for Kroos came Rodrygo, the 21-year-old Brazilian who has been overshadowed by Vinicius and whose goal against Chelsea, again as a substitute, was overshadowed by the mesmeric Modric assist.

But it was his finish that launched the fightback against Chelsea and his incredible late double that sank City, coming not coincidentally but as a reward for 20 minutes of running, positivity and threat.