The global economy revolves around preserving and prioritizing consumer choice. There are a number of advanced products which equip smokers who find it difficult to quit with a variety of options to choose from in order to lessen the harm caused to their health by continued smoking.
Unfortunately, our regulatory bodies and policymakers have refused to accept these alternatives despite the growing evidence of their potential to minimize the adverse effects of smoking. The government should work on improving access to smoke-free technologies for improving public health.
Talal Siddiqui
Karachi
