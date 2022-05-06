Online fraud

Pakistan’s relationship with e-commerce is unsatisfactory. Online stores are supposed to provide a good and comfortable shopping experience to customers. In our country, online shopping comes with a set of challenges. Most online shops are not genuine, and people with malicious intent operate them to mint money. They use high-quality photos of products to dupe people into buying from them and send substandard products.

In the absence of a proper mechanism to deal with such things, people have no option but to remain silent. The world is embracing the digital age and introducing more digital avenues. On the other hand, Pakistan is still stuck in the past. We cannot embrace modernity unless we have strong controls to ensure the smooth working of online marketplaces.

Rukhsana Ali

Lahore