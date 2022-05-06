Education for all

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and has an abundance of natural resources. But the region is the most underdeveloped area of the country. Its residents are deprived of their fundamental rights including the right to education. The province doesn’t have a sufficient number of education institutions. The existing schools have only one teacher who cannot teach all subjects. Not many people can afford to travel to other major cities to complete their education.
The Balochistan government must pay attention to this issue and introduce measures to ensure that every resident has access to quality education.
Ajmal Noor
Karachi
