Workers’ right

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the plight of labourers working at various private companies in Hub. A majority of workers receive up to Rs500 per day. These workers rightly argue that this meagre amount is not enough to cover all expenses including rent and utility bills.
Labourers fear that they will lose their jobs if they raise their voice for increment. As a result, they are compelled to carry on without complaints. The authorities must resolve this problem on a priority basis. These workers deserve decent wages.
Riaz Ahmed
Jaffarabad
