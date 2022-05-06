Economic strength

A country like Pakistan cannot be financially independent unless it introduces massive reforms in all fields. The recent Saudi deal is good news for our present financial condition and will help the new government overcome several problems. But for how long will we keep going to friendly countries for loans?

Pakistan should learn lessons from India that has built strong business ties with developed countries. India has now become a prime investment destination for a majority of foreign investors. Even its cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has foreign sponsors. Pakistan’s economic team should take steps to make Pakistan a financially independent and strong country.

Jibran Sheikh

Karachi