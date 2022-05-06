The ongoing political tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased the threat of a nuclear war. If this happens, it will be disastrous for the entire world as nuclear smoke can easily move beyond the borders of Ukraine.
The UN should play its role to mediate between the two countries and encourage them to resolve their issues through talks. The war must end now.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
