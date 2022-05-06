Prudent economic policies sought

ISLAMABAD: The apex trade body on Thursday reposed confidence in the new government, seeking prudent economic policies to help steer the country out of economic crunch.

United Business Group (UBG) of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appreciated PM Shehbaz Sharif for efforts to take the business community into confidence for formulation of monetary and trade policies.

UBG central chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said the private sector was backbone of economy and engine of economic growth, creating jobs, increasing trade, providing goods, and services to the poor besides generating tax revenue.

Malik urged the government to play a central role in supporting economic growth and reducing abject poverty by fully ensuing result oriented sustainable policies.

He was of the view that a continuous stable democratic process was a key factor for sound economy, adding, the private sector had provided around 90 percent of employment including formal and informal jobs, which also had funded 60 percent of all investment, providing 80 percent of the government revenue.

Malik explained that a vast majority of constraints to economic growth identified by the private sector were directly linked to government decisions and actions, which needed to be addressed on top priority to accelerate the economic activities.

He said the private sector would continue to contribute its role in boosting export and to speed up industrialisation for prosperity of the down trodden segments of the society.

Malik reiterated that the trade body had decided in principle to support the new government for bringing gradually structural economic reforms mainly aimed at strengthening economy.