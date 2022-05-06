PFC to join expo in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Thursday announced that it would participate in ‘Made in Pakistan’ expo being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from May 19 to May 23 to showcase Pakistani products and to identify new global markets besides luring foreign investments.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while talking to a delegation of exporters, said the expo would provide an opportunity to present

Pakistani products and services to at international level.

He said it was platform for import and export, mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade. Ashfaq added that the council was participating in the event in collaboration with Chenone.

Both parties would also hold a series of meetings with other multi-national and exchange their

professional expertise for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards to bolster rate of trade in the field, he informed.

Ashfaq said a number of top Pakistani companies were likely to participate in the event, which would help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnership, he envisaged.

He also urged Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to manage a series of single country expos in all major countries for effective and result oriented promotion of Pakistani products that could compete globally with their competitors in terms of its best quality.

PFC president was of the view that such expos would help find out new partnerships to increase the volume of exports and enter into new joint ventures in their areas of interest.