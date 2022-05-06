‘Govt added 11,650MW in 2013-18’

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Energy on Thursday said up to 11,650 megawatt (MW) had been added to the national grid system during the period of 2013 to 2018.

About 3000 MW clean energy was added to the system during the said period, the ministry said in a statement.

Out of total 3000 MW, 1350 MW hydel and 1400 MW wind and solar energy was included in the system.

Similarly, some 680 MW had been added to the national grid through nuclear energy source during 2013 t0 2018, it further said.

For a first, work on local Thar coal based projects was started in the country during the period concerned.

Thar coal power generation projects were started under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Power Division said.

Around 660 MW Thar coal power project has already been supply cheap electricity. Work on 884 MW Sukki Kinari hydel project was started in 2018, which would start generation by 2024.

Similarly, 720 MW Karrot was launched in 2017 and it would start supply power to the national grid in July this year.

Various power projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor faced inordinate delay to the then government policies after 2018. Three power projects based on Thar coal having 2000 MW capacity were also delayed.

Another important project of 1320 MW proposed at Thar Coal Block VI did not go ahead due to government stalemate.