US rate futures price in 75pc chance of 75bps Fed hike in June

By News Desk

NEW YORK: Futures on the federal funds rate priced in on Thursday a roughly 75 percent chance of a three quarters of a percentage point tightening by the Federal Reserve at next month's policy meeting, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out such a rate hike.

"A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said on Wednesday in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signaled more rate increases.

Rate futures have also factored in more than 200 bps of cumulative hikes for 2022 and a year-end fed funds rate at 2.85 percent.

"There is a lot of reflection and repositioning going on after the FOMC decision...and whether the expected rate hikes were dovish or hawkish," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco

"And though Powell dismissed notions of a 75 bps hike, the FOMC is still on the march and looks to boost the funds rate up to 2.625 percent to year-end. The Fed is still focused on tackling inflation, while growth is still decent this year and this just gives the Fed the opportunity to continue to keep raising rates."

The CME's FedWatch tool also showed a large probability of a 75 bps rate increase, at 83 percent.

DataTrek Research on Twitter said: "Apparently Fed Funds Futures didn't listen to Chair Powell yesterday."

The Feb on Wednesday announced its biggest rate hike since 2000, with a half percentage point increase as it works to crush soaring US inflation.

With inflation at the highest rate in four decades, Powell sent a message directly to the American people, expressing concern for the pain caused by rising prices, and pledging to use all available tools to bring them down.

But he told reporters he remains confident the economy is strong enough to withstand rate increases without tipping into a recession.

After a quarter-point hike in March, the US central bank´s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pushed the benchmark interest rate above 0.75 percent as it works to cool the economy, and confirmed more increases "will be appropriate."

The hike will raise the costs of all types of borrowing, from mortgages to credit cards to car loans, cooling demand and business activity.

Inflation has become an overriding concern after the world´s largest economy saw annual consumer prices surge 8.5 percent over the 12 months to March -- the biggest jump since December 1981.

Policymakers continue to believe inflation will gradually return to the Fed´s two-percent target as it raises borrowing costs, but in a statement following the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the FOMC said it will be "highly attentive to inflation risks."

In an unusual move, Powell opened his news conference speaking to the American people.

"Inflation is much too high. And we understand the hardship that is causing," he said, promising to use all tools available to bring it down "expeditiously."

He acknowledged that higher interest rates also bring their share of pain, but "everyone would be better off if we can get this job done. The sooner, the better."

To achieve that aim, he said "additional 50-basis point increases should be on the table at the next couple of meetings," however, a more aggressive three-quarter point hike is not under consideration.

The Fed´s goal is to engineer a "soft landing," reining in inflation while avoiding a contraction in economic activity, and Powell said that outcome is likely.

"It´s a strong economy, and nothing about it suggested... that it´s close to or vulnerable to a recession," he said.

But with China´s pandemic lockdowns worsening global supply snarls and the war in Ukraine pushing commodity prices higher, analysts fear factors beyond the central bank´s control could undermine that goal, and perhaps plunge the US economy into a recession.

The FOMC acknowledged the "highly uncertain" impact of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow, which are "creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are likely to weigh on economic activity."

In addition, Covid lockdowns in China "are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions," the statement said.

Though it contracted in the first quarter, Powell said the economy was healthy enough to withstand higher rates, and pointed to robust job gains and strong household and business spending.

However, central bankers cannot engineer a solution for the worker shortages that have challenged businesses and raised fears of a wage-price spiral, when employees demand higher salaries and fuel price increases.

Powell downplayed those concerns, saying some of the inflation is due to price shocks, while Fed policy can help address the "imbalance" in the labor market.