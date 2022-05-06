Bureaucratic web

LAHORE: Last tenure of Shahbaz government in Punjab saw the establishment of over 50 companies under the concept of public private partnership. The idea was good, but execution was tactically left in the hands of bureaucracy resulting in failure of most.

The PPPs are formed because the bureaucracy is known for its lethargy and red tape particularly in countries like Pakistan. Only those public private companies achieve success that are managed by private sector heads appointed purely on merit with the board having majority directors of repute from the private sector.

Few of the companies that performed well during that period included Punjab Industrial Management and Development Company where the board had more private sector directors than the bureaucrats. It established or started work on several new industrial estates generating its own resources without any government grant.

Punjab Information Technology Board achieved new heights under Umar Saif, a globally acknowledged IT scientist appointed purely on merit. It computerised the land record in Pakistan. Eliminated ghost schools and teachers by making it mandatory for all teachers to send their photographs from the classrooms three times per day.

The attendance in government hospitals and clinics was vastly ensured by asking the doctors to go through the same exercise at three different times. The criminal record of all police stations in Punjab was digitized, making it easier to recognise criminals in places of rush through a handheld device that recorded the thumb impressions of people randomly.

The above two institutions were operating before Shahbaz assumed power in Punjab. His appointees by luck were excellent and they delivered.

All other around 50 companies he established under the PPP concept with the assistance of the bureaucracy. Here he was hoodwinked by them.

The appointment procedure was transparent on paper. The bureaucrats were permitted to apply for the highest posts.

Applications were invited as per rules. Since the salaries and perks offered were lucrative, many private sector experts in relevant fields also applied.

The interviews were conducted by a panel dominated by top bureaucrats. It is not surprising that most of the heads of these companies were selected from the bureaucracy.

No one even bothered to note that if there was so much talent in the bureaucracy, why were they not delivering in the government sector or how would they excel in the public private mode?

Bureaucrats got almost ten times more salary package than they were drawing from the government. Most of them knew each other as batch mates during training or through working in the same department. There were many lucrative posts with salary packages of 200,000 to 250,000 per month that were to be filled by these heads. It was here that the bureaucrat heads used their intelligence to get some of their relatives and friends accommodated.

Thus, a vicious circle was formed, and posts were filled on recommendations instead of merit. The web was so complicated that it was not possible to trace out this connection.

These companies mostly failed to deliver as the lower cadre was appointed without merit. Let us hope these mistakes are not repeated.