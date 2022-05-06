Refineries output drops 27pc in 9 months

KARACHI: Local refineries’ output dropped 27 percent to 7.476 million tonnes in July-March period of FY2022 from 10.346 million tonnes in full FY2021 (July-June), mostly because of a dip in furnace oil (FO) production, latest data showed.

Numbers shared by Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) presented the production of FO during July-March FY2022 plunged to 1.8 million tonnes. That compared to 2.54 million tonnes produced during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The production of high-speed diesel also went down considerably to 3.5 million tons in the period under review against 4.7 million tonnes in the July-June period of FY2021.

Petrol output nearly halved to 1.8 million tonnes in the first nine months of this fiscal from 2.48 million tonnes in the full last fiscal year.

Production of kerosene oil dropped to 80,000 tonnes in the period under review from 92,000 tonnes in the last fiscal year.

Production of JP-1 grew, whereas that of JP-8 declined.

Owing to this decline in local production, the country has been importing high-priced refined petroleum products from the international market for the last many months.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, Pakistan’s petroleum import bill doubled to $15 billion from $7.5 billion in the same period last fiscal to meet the surging local demand.

The domestic consumption of petroleum products jumped to 16.55 million tonnes in the first nine months. That compared to 14.57 million tonnes in the same period of the last year.

Transport sector’s fuel consumption grew to 12.78 million tonnes in July-March FY2022 versus 11.38 million tonnes in the same period of the last year.

The consumption of petroleum products by the power sector soared to 2.4 million tonnes in the period in focus from 1.8 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

The industry, however, burnt 1.02 million tonnes of petroleum products in July-March, which is slightly less than 1.1 million tonnes consumed in the same period of FY 2021.

Agriculture sector’s usage of petroleum products in the period under discussion remained flat compared to last fiscal, whereas the government sector’s oil/fuel consumption increased to 27,6316 tonnes from 22,2984 tonnes in the same period of the last fiscal.