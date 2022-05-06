Security remains tight on Eid days

LAHORE:In the wake of present country situation, security of the provincial capital remained tight on Eid days.

Lahore police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan on Chand Raat and Eid to maintain law and order and ensure safety of the citizens. More than eight thousand police officers and officials including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and more than 373 subordinates were deputed for the protection of 5,000 mosques and 190 open places in the city. Jawans of Anti Riot Force (ARF), Special Protection Unit, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) remained highly alert and ensured effective patrolling and checking of citizens at mosques and other related places.

The CCPO in a statement said search, sweep and combing operations, snap checking, biometric verification and all other preventive measures had been adopted to restrain anti-peace elements from creating any untoward situation.

Metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras were used for checking and monitoring purposes. Snipers were deployed on roofs of buildings to keep an eye on any possible suspects or any suspicious activity. Strict action was ensured against persons involved in firing, wheelie and hooliganism. Over 98 wheelie doers were arrested and 97 cases were registered against them in different police stations. Similarly, 37 accused were arrested in violation of Aerial Firing Act.