Madina incident flayed

LAHORE:World Islamic Organization Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shafi has condemned the Masjid Nabwi incident, terming it an utter desecration of the holy mosque.
In a statement on Thursday, he expressed sorrow over tolerance among leaders and workers of political parties, adding in their political hatred for opposition leaders that they do not consider the respect of any holy place. He said the incident has deeply hurt the religious feelings of the entire Muslim world, and people from different schools of thought all over the world have condemned the act.
