LWMC keeps City clean and tidy on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE:On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, LWMC remained up and alert on all three days of Eidul Fitr and kept the city clean.

Rafia Haider, Chief Executive Officer LWMC ensured exceptional cleanliness services in every nook and corner of the provincial capital. LWMC carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat until the third day of Eid ul Fitr according to the plan.

LWMC successfully lifted nearly 19300 tons of solid waste from the city and disposed of in an environment-friendly manner and in addition to this the company promptly resolved almost 186 public complaints received on 1139.

LWMC made extraordinary cleanliness arrangements everywhere in the provincial capital including commercial markets of the city, graveyards, surroundings of recreational areas, parks, mosques, Eidgahs, open plots, major and minor roads, walled city, etc. LWMC deployed all possible resources i.e. more than 12,000 workforce and machinery in the field during all three days of Eid.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, who paid multiple visits across the city including surprise visit to LWMC workshops and temporary collection points, monitored the whole cleanliness operation. During the visit, she appreciated the role of field workers and officers followed by the distribution of sweets among the workers.

Rafia Haider said the department has been working tirelessly with a dedication to facilitating citizens; she added that under all circumstances LWMC has always been on the forefront responsibly performing their duty.

Special cleaning arrangements were made at all major parks across the city and LWMC mobilisation teams provided cleanliness awareness to all the visiting citizens. Washing and cleaning of 175 major mosques and Eid venues was completed before 6 am on Eid, she said.

More than 223 cemeteries in the city were cleaned and water was sprinkled on the access roads. Mechanical sweeping and washing of all major roads of the city was also ensured before Eid. Monitoring officers were instructed to remain in the field and to ensure the attendance of workers in the field.

Rafia Haider also said that department started cleanliness operation one day before the Eid and it continued with the same pace until 3rd day. The department has ensured 100% machinery and workforce in first shift and 65% in second shift and 30% in third shift for timely lifting of waste from the city.

LWMC spokesperson acknowledged the cooperation of the public during Eid and stated that the department carried out Eid-ul-Fitr's special cleanliness operation under the eye of top management. LWMC town managers and staff remained active in the field to facilitate the Lahorites on the occasion of Eid, he added.