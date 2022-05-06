Pregnant woman loses baby after being shot by robbers

A five-month pregnant woman was injured after she was shot by robbers on the second day of Eidul Fitr. The incident also resulted in loss of pregnancy.

The firing incident took place in New Karachi within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported her to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed her condition critical.

The injured woman was identified as 24-year-old Sewera. Her husband, Abrar, told the media that he was involved in a real estate business and lived in Gulistan-e-Jauhar but his office was located in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

He explained that he was travelling with his wife, a two-year-old daughter and in-laws to drop the in-laws in New Karachi’s Sindhi Hotel area when two armed men on the road leading towards New Karachi from Gulshan-e-Maymar tried to intercept their car.

He, however, did not stop the car and tried to escape while hitting one of them, upon which, the suspects opened fire on the car multiple times, causing injuries to his wife. The man immediately took his wife to a nearby private clinic where doctors said they could not treat her, upon which he transported her to the Sindh Government Hospital in New Karachi.

Later, he shifted his wife to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she lost pregnancy during a surgery. The woman was later shifted to a private hospital where doctors have been trying to save her life. Abrar informed the media that about a month ago, he was also deprived of cash by robbers on the same road. Police said a case had been registered while further investigation was underway.