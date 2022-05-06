Two suspects who snatched over 100 cell phones arrested

Paramilitary soldiers have arrested two men on charges of involvement in a number of street crime cases, said the spokesman for the Sindh Rangers on Thursday.

The soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in the Lasbela Chowk area and arrested Syed Shehanshah and Waqas Ali after facing resistance. During the search of the place, they seized a 30- bore pistol, a motorcycle and 11 snatched cellphones.

Investigations showed that the two were involved in more than 100 cases of street crime.

Speaking about their modus operandi, the suspects said they used an online app and called persons to specified locations for sale and purchase of cell phones. They said that as soon as citizens reach those locations, they would snatch their cell phones at gunpoint.

They further disclosed that they hailed from Mansehra and had come to Karachi in the month of Ramazan. After committing the offences, they said, had returned to their hometown. Moreover, raids are under way for the arrest of the remaining accomplices of the street criminals, who have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.