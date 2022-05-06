Sharjeel given additional charge of transport department

The newly-appointed Sindh information minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has been given an additional portfolio of the provincial transport and mass transit department.

The notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh chief secretary on Tuesday, the first day of Eidul Fitr. Earlier, Syed Awais Qadir Shah was serving as the Sindh transport minister. He was later relieved of his ministerial position to make room for Memon to once again become a member of the provincial cabinet.

Memon has been given the new responsibility when the Sindh government aims at building multiple sections of the bus rapid transit service in Karachi.