Sharjeel given additional charge of transport department

The newly-appointed Sindh information minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has been given an additional portfolio of the provincial transport and mass transit department.
The notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh chief secretary on Tuesday, the first day of Eidul Fitr. Earlier, Syed Awais Qadir Shah was serving as the Sindh transport minister. He was later relieved of his ministerial position to make room for Memon to once again become a member of the provincial cabinet.
Memon has been given the new responsibility when the Sindh government aims at building multiple sections of the bus rapid transit service in Karachi.
My Karachi ExhibitionThe Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising...
Police claimed arresting a son of slain notorious Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait during a raid on Thursday. The arrest...
A five-month pregnant woman was injured after she was shot by robbers on the second day of Eidul Fitr. The incident...
As many as seven people reportedly died while over 39 were injured in road accidents during the first two days of...
The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter has demanded that the government conduct local government elections after...
Paramilitary soldiers have arrested two men on charges of involvement in a number of street crime cases, said the...
Comments