Five drown in Karachi during Eid holidays

Five people drowned while bathing in various beach spots of the city, the Hub Dam and a swimming pool during the Eid holidays. Meanwhile, a young girl and several others were saved by rescuers from being drowned.

On the first day of Eidul Fitr, a man drowned while bathing in the Hub Dam within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Upon receiving the information, rescuers reached the site and retrieved the body that was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where it was identified to be that of Khalid, son of Ghulam Jan.

He was a resident of the same area.

On the Eid’s first day, rescuers saved a girl, Sidra, 16, daughter of Mubashir, from being drowned at the Sandspit beach. Police said the girl had gone to the beach with her family for picnicking where she began to drown but divers rescued her alive in a timely operation.

On the second day of Eid, two young cousins drowned while bathing at the Sea View beach. Following the incident, an operation was launched to retrieve the bodies but the divers were only able to find one of them on Wednesday after hours-long efforts. A day later, the other body was also found.

Police said the deceased cousins included 21-year-old Sonu and 20-year-old Daniyal who were residents of Sindhi Para in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. The youths had arrived at the beach for a picnic along with their friends when a strong wave carried them away.

Their family members accused the authorities and police of launching the rescue operation late, saying that they were informed timely about the incident. Sonu was associated with a scrap business while Daniyal worked at a puncture shop.

Also on the second day of Eidul Fitr, a 12-year-old boy, Yousuf, son of Jamal, drowned while bathing in the Hub Dam. His body was recovered and transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased boy was a resident of same area.

On the Eid’s third day, a 17-year-old teenager, Wasil, son of Khalid Omar, drowned while bathing in a swimming pool in the North Karachi area. Police said that two teenagers lost their control while bathing in the pool, and one of them was saved in an unconscious state and the other drowned.

Also on the third day of Eid, a man identified as 35-year-old Allah Rakha, son of Akbar, was carried away by waves at Hawke’s Bay but in a timely operation, divers saved his life.

He was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, two men drowned while bathing in the Keenjhar Lake during the Eid holidays. The body of one of them was retrieved and the search for another is under way. Police said the victims hailed from Karachi who had gone to the lake to make a picnic along with their families when the incident took place.