Courage needed

LAHORE: We are yet to see the blueprint of this government’s economic policies. They are still busy in arranging finances and securing oil and gas supplies to ensure smooth running of power plants and agricultural implants.

This government has secured some finances from Saudi Arabia, which might give it a breathing space for four to six weeks. Still lot must be done.

Increasing domestic revenues is more essential than begging around the world. We cannot move towards sustainability without adequate increase in domestic revenues. Increasing general sales tax is not a solution.

Similarly, increasing income tax rates on salaried class would amount to their exploitation when the cost of living has increased sharply in last three years. Increasing custom duties would further escalate the prices because of highly devalued rupee.

Yet it is imperative that the income tax collection improves appreciably, and the custom revenues also grow. But at the same time, we want to reduce imports that would impact custom revenues.

The issues need prudent actions and policies. In case of income tax, the corporate tax rates should be enhanced. Do not listen to the big corporate sector that rates are lower in other countries.

Those countries attract foreign investment in large amounts. We could not attract any significant investment even during the periods we reduced corporate tax. The incomes of the corporate sector instead increased. The 550 odd, listed companies are earning an annual profit of over around one trillion rupees annually.

About 70 of these companies earn 90 percent of this profit and the rest 500, the remaining 10 percent. The companies showing less profits should be subjected to audit by creditable auditors (local or foreign). Corporate tax rate must be enhanced. For the banks the increase should be 10 percent.

The point of sales mechanism must be doubled immediately. The FBR staff add new retail outlets failing which the staff should be removed.

People have the right to buy property. Anyone having only one residence or residential plot may be exempted from tax. But those having more than one property or residence should pay two percent tax on the value of additional properties.

We have seen that the increase in custom duty on luxury items have not reduced the influx of luxury items. The custom duties on all luxury items should be doubled.

This might reduce the import of these items substantially. Even if the imports are reduced by half, the custom revenue would remain the same.

The valuation of all imported products should be based on the sales tax paid on similar locally produced items. Under this formula the imports would drastically decline, but the revenues would still be higher even if the imports decline by 75 percent.

On the expensive side the budget of all departments should be curtailed by 20 percent as we are short of resources. The subsidy amount must be curtailed from Rs1,300 billion to Rs300 billion only.

Subsidies should be conditional and targeted only. This would save Rs1.1 trillion. Perks and privileges of the executive staff of loss-making state enterprises should be curtailed by 50 percent, while any further increase in the salaries of the entire staff of these loss-making companies should be stopped. At the same time, the salaries and perks of the president, prime minister, and his cabinet as well as that of chief ministers and their cabinet should also be reduced by 50 percent.