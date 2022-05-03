Rivers flows show improvement

LAHORE: Flows in the rivers have finally started to show improvement with rising mercury level in catchment area, eventually ending canal water crunch to a great extent. In the last three days, water inflows in major rivers has increased to 145,000 cusecs from 96,000 cusecs, showing improvement of 51 percent.

The surge in water flows would greatly help meet the irrigation requirements of crops, which were under severe drought stress due to dry weather and unprecedented shortage of canal water.

According to Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDAl, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Monday was as under:

Rivers – Indus at Tarbela: inflows 53,000 cusecs and outflows 40,000 cusecs. Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 21,800 cusecs and outflows 21,800 cusecs. Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 35,800 cusecs and outflows 32,300 cusecs. Chenab at Marala: inflows 18,200 cusecs and outflows 11,000 cusecs. Barrages – Jinnah: inflows 64,200 cusecs and outflows 60,200 cusecs. Chashma: inflows 52,100 cusecs and outflows 48,600 cusecs. Taunsa: inflows 40,900 cusecs and outflows 38,200 cusecs. Panjnad: inflows 6,100 cusecs and outflows nil. Guddu: inflows 37,600 cusecs and outflows 37,600 cusecs. Sukkur: inflows 30,000 cusecs and outflows 9,500 cusecs. Kotri: inflows 5,900 cusecs and outflows 300 cusecs. Reservoirs (level and storage) – Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,395 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage 0.024 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,078.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage 0.133 MAF. Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.000 MAF.